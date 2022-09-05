Tropical Storm Earl expected to become a hurricane Loop Barbados

Slow strengthening is forecast over the next several days

Photo:NOAA

The northern Leeward Islands escaped the wrath of Tropical Storm Earl as it passed north of the island chain.

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said TS Earl’s eye is 85 miles (140 kilometres) north-northeast of St Thomas in the US Virgin Islands.

There are no warnings in effect.

TS Earl has maximum sustained winds that are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts, according to the NHC’s forecast. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km) from the centre of circulation.

Photo: NOAA

Slow strengthening is forecast over the next several days, and Earl could become a hurricane.

NHC said TS Earl is meandering with an estimated motion toward the northwest near 3 mph (6 km/h). A slow turn to the north-northwest is expected to begin tomorrow followed by a turn northward later this week.

Heavy rainfall could cause some flooding in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Northern Sotavento Islands tonight.

