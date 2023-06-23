Tropical Storm Cindy: Tracking to the Northeast of Barbados still Loop Barbados

Tropical Storm Bret has moved pass Barbados and as Tropical Storm Cindy moves West towards Barbados and the island chain, it continues to track to the northeast of the island chain.

In the 5pm update from the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), the center of Tropical Storm Cindy was located near 13.3N 49.3W, approximately 684miles (1,100km) to the east of Barbados.

The model consensus currently agrees that Tropical Storm Cindy will continue to track to the northeast of the island chain, before weakening early next week as it enters an environment of deep-layered shear.

Direction and Speed

Tropical Storm Cindy is presently moving towards the west-northwest (295 degrees) at 16mph (26km/h).

Winds and Pressure

Tropical Storm Cindy has maximum sustained winds of 50mph (85km/h) and a minimum central pressure of 1003mb.

Seas and Temperature

Sea surface temperature has been sufficently warm under Tropical Storm Cindy for favourable development. However, there has been decline in the previous structure of Tropical Storm Cindy over the past couple hours as some dry air has entered into its circulation.

Watches and Warnings

There are NO watches or warnings in effect for Barbados with respect to Tropical Storm Cindy. In addition, on this forecast track Cindy will not pose any threat to Barbados.

Why is the Met Office monitoring TS Cindy?

Due to the location within the Central Atlantic the public should continue monitoring the updates. Systems are unpredictable and Barbadians need to stay prepared throughout this hurricane season. A weather system can deviate from all the projected paths and make its own at any time.