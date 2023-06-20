Tropical Storm Bret forms 1295 miles east of Southern Windward Islands Loop Barbados

[Update: 11pm, June 19, 2023]

Tropical Storm Bret could become a hurricane in the couple of days.

According to the US National Hurricane Centre (NULHC) at 11 pm, the center of Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 11.4 North, longitude 43.5 West. Bret is moving toward the west near 18 mph (30 km/h) and this motion is expected to to continue for the next several days. On the forecast track, the system should be approaching the Lesser Antilles by late this week.

Winds

Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and Bret could become a hurricane in a couple of days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the centre.

Pressure

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

[Original story: 5:20 pm, June 19, 2023]

Tropical Storm Bret has formed this afternoon over the Central Tropical Atlantic.

The US National Hurricane Center (US NHC) in its 5 pm AST (2100 UTC) update said the centre of Tropical Storm Bret was located about 1,295 miles (2,085 km) east of the Southern Windward Islands.

Bret is moving toward the west near 21 mph (33 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue for the next several days.

On the forecast track, the system should be approaching the Lesser Antilles late this week.

Probability of Tropical Storm Force Winds from Tropical Storm Bret. ( Source: NHC)

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Strengthening is forecast, and Bret could become a hurricane in a couple of days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the centre.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of this system.

The NHC will issue its next advisory at 11 pm.

