Tropical Storm Bret expected to strengthen Loop Barbados

Tropical Storm Bret is expected to pass the north of Barbados on Thursday.

Barbados Meteorological Services in its 5 am advisory reported that the centre of Tropical Storm Bret was located near 11.7N 44.7W or about 1003 miles/1614 km east of Barbados.

On its current forecast track, the centre of the system is expected to pass 105 km/65 miles to the north of Barbados, which is further south than the last update, sometime during Thursday night.

Tropical Storm Bret remains a well organized and compact tropical storm. The official intensity forecast is calling for steady intensification over the next few days and Bret is likely to become a category 1 hurricane or strong tropical storm by the time it reaches the northern Windwards/Leewards.

BMS says there is still some considerable uncertainty in the forecast track and forward speed as Bret approaches the islands of the Eastern Caribbean.

Marine conditions are expected to deteriorate during the passage of Bret on Thursday and into early Friday particularly in open waters well north of Barbados.

Sea conditions around Barbados are expected to become moderate to rough in open water with some choppy conditions affecting the west coastlines of Barbados. Mariners are advised not to venture too far from port leading up until Thursday and Friday.

Additionally, an area of disturbed weather centered near 10N 31W continues to produce disorganized showers in the Eastern Atlantic. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive to the slow development of this system later this week as the system tracks westward at 10 to 15mph.