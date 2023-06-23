Tropical Storm Bret causes electrical outages Loop Barbados

The Barbados Light and Power Company Limited (BLPC) records outages.

“Our teams are aware that there are some small pockets of customers without electricity supply due to Tropical Storm Bret.”

In a public service announcement, the BLPC assured these customers located in St Thomas, St Joseph and St Phillip that crews have been dispatched where safe.

“Our crews are currently located in St Thomas and St Joseph working on restoring affected customers in those areas. Other areas include Oldbury/Gemswick in St Phillip.

“Please be assured that our teams will continue to work to safely restore customers as the weather conditions permit,” the BLPC added.