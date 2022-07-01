Tropical Storm Bonnie has formed | Loop Barbados

The second tropical storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season has developed.

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said Tropical Storm Bonnie has maximum sustained winds that are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Bonnie is expected to strengthen before it makes landfall tonight.

Bonnie is located at around 315 km east-southeast of Bluefields, Nicaragua.

Photo: NOAA

The storm is moving toward the west near 20 mph (31 km/h) and a continued westward motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected through Saturday night.

A west-north-westward motion is expected to begin on Sunday and continue into Monday.

On the forecast track, the system will move across the south-western Caribbean Sea today, cross southern Nicaragua or northern Costa Rica tonight, and emerge over the eastern Pacific Ocean on Saturday.

The system will then move offshore of but parallel to the coasts of El Salvador, Guatemala, and southern Mexico Saturday through Monday.

RAINFALL: Tropical Storm Bonnie will produce heavy rain across portions of Nicaragua and Costa Rica through Saturday. The following storm total rainfall amounts are expected:

Nicaragua and Costa Rica: 4 to 8 inches, localized 12 inches. This rainfall is expected to result in life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected over San Andres Island today. Tropical storm conditions are expected to reach the Tropical Storm Warning area along the Caribbean coasts of Nicaragua and Costa Rica by this evening and will spread westward to the Pacific coast within the warning areas overnight.

STORM SURGE: Storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 1 to 3 feet above normal tide levels along the immediate coast of Nicaragua near and to the north of where the centre makes landfall.