Tropical depression two forms in northeastern Gulf of Mexico Loop Barbados

Tropical depression two forms in northeastern Gulf of Mexico
June 1, 2023

Tropical depression two. Source: (NHC)

Tropical depression two formed in the Gulf of Mexico this afternoon on the official start of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in a 4 pm update that the centre of tropical depression two was located near latitude 28.0 north, longitude 86.6 west. It was about 305 miles WNW of Ft Myers, Florida.

The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 2 mph (4 km/h).

Source: NHC

A motion to the south is expected to begin by Friday with gradually increasing forward speed.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some modest intensification is forecast, and the depression could become a tropical storm tonight or tomorrow.

The NHC said the system should begin to weaken by Friday night and degenerate into a remnant low by Saturday.

The NHC will issue a next complete advisory at 10 pm CDT.

