Tropical depression likely to form in coming days Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services continues to closely monitor the progress of a tropical wave presently located along 32/33W (about 2916km or 1812 miles to the east of the region).

This feature has become better organized in the eastern Atlantic. Further development is expected and a Tropical Depression is likely to form over the next few days as the system moves west-northwestward.

However, there is still some uncertainty in the forecast track and intensity. Nevertheless, the tropical wave is likely to drift across the Eastern Caribbean during the early to mid part of next week.