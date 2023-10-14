Tropical depression likely to form in coming days Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services is closely monitoring the progress of an area of low pressure near 9N, 31W at 11 am, today Saturday, October14.

Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development this weekend and early next week, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next few days while the system moves westward or west-northwestward across the central and western tropical Atlantic.

There is still some uncertainty in model guidance regarding the track and intensity of this system. Regardless of development, the system is expected to be near the Eastern Caribbean sometime late next week.