Tropical depression expected to form soon Loop Barbados

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) has said environmental conditions are favourable for a tropical depression to develop in the coming days.

In the forecast this morning, NHC said the system, which is located in the Central Tropical Atlantic Ocean, does not currently have a well-defined centre of circulation.

If the system develops, it would be the sixth tropical depression of this year’s hurricane season.

The low pressure area is located about 700 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands and is moving north-westward at 10 to 15 mph

NHC said the system will turn northward over the central subtropical Atlantic by late tonight or Tuesday.