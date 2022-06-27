Tropical depression could form within days — met service | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services continues to closely monitor the progress of a tropical wave near 47W and associated low pressure centred near 7N 47W, some 1480km ( 920 miles) east-southeast of Barbados at 5am.

“The system remains disorganised and convection has been sporadic throughout the night as it continues to track westward near 17 mph (28km/h),” said the met service.

This general westward speed has increased during the night and is expected to continue today.

“Conditions appear favourable for further development and a tropical depression could form in the next few days as the centre tracks south of the island,” the BMS projected.

Regardless of development, BMS is urging the public to be ready and to remain on the alert for messages from the department and the Department of Emergency Management today and Tuesday.

Excess rainfall, severe thunderstorm and wind alerts remain elevated to yellow level for Tuesday.

“This means that the public should be aware that there is the possibility of adverse weather conditions on Tuesday,” the met service said.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for above-normal sea swells until Wednesday evening.