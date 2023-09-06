Tropical Depression 13 likely to become a hurricane by end of week Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services is monitoring the progress of the recently upgraded Tropical Depression 13 located near 12.5N 40.2W.

– Maximum sustained winds: 35 miles per hour.- Present movement: WNW at 15 miles per hour.

– About 1425 Miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

Over the past 24 hours the system has become better organized and environmental conditions are conducive for the development of the system into a hurricane later into the week.

Nonetheless, guidance has been consistent in tracking the system well north of Barbados, Friday evening through Saturday and as a result, no watches or warnings are anticipated. Notably however, as wind speeds decrease due to the system being in our region, temperatures are expected to spike from Friday and throughout the weekend.

Key takeaways:-

– Monitor for updates regardless of current projections as they can change.- Possible hot and uncomfortable weekend ahead.- Marine operators are especially encouraged to monitor for updates.- No tropical cyclone watches or warnings are expected for Barbados on the current forecast track.