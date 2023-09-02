Tropical Depression 12 forms in Atlantic Loop Barbados

The US National Hurricane Center (US NHC) now has tropical depression 12 on its radar in addition to the other systems in the Atlantic. Tropical Depression 12 could become a short-lived tropical storm tonight or on Saturday.

In its latest update, the NHC said the centre of Tropical Depression Twelve was located near latitude 20.8 North, longitude 28.7 West. The depression is moving toward the north-northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h).

There are no coastal watches or warnings.

A generally northwestward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected through Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible, and the depression could become a tropical storm tonight or on Saturday. Weakening is expected to begin by early Sunday, and the system could degenerate into a remnant low by late Sunday.

Tropical Wave

A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa during the next day or so.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for some gradual development of this system during the early and middle parts of next week, and a tropical depression could form while it moves westward to west-northwestward over the eastern and central portions of the tropical Atlantic.

The disturbance has a low chance of formation through 48 hours and a medium (50 per cent) formation chance through seven days.

Tropical Storm Gert

For the second month in a row Gert has become a tropical storm. The NHC said there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

At 5 pm AST (2100 UTC), the centre of tropical storm Gert was located near latitude 27.8 north, longitude 54.4 west. Gert is moving toward the east-southeast near 5 mph (7 km/h). A slow generally eastward motion is expected tonight.

A slightly faster northeastward motion is expected to begin by Sunday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Some slight additional intensification is possible tonight or tomorrow. Weakening is likely by Sunday, and Gert is expected to dissipate by Monday.

Tropical Storm Jose

The NHC said Jose is expected to be absorbed by Franklin soon. There are no coastal watches or warnings.

At 5 pm AST (2100 UTC), the centre of Tropical Storm Jose was located near latitude 39.4 North, longitude 49.1 West. Jose is moving quickly toward the north-northeast near 32 mph (52 km/h).

An even faster northward or north-northeastward motion is expected through early Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast, and Jose is expected to become absorbed by Franklin by tonight or early Saturday.

Post Tropical Cyclone Franklin

The NHC said Franklin has become a powerful extratropical cyclone. This is the final NHC advisory on Franklin.

At 5 pm AST (2100 UTC), the centre of Post-Tropical Cyclone Franklin was located near latitude 39.5 North, longitude 53.8 West. The post-tropical cyclone is moving toward the northeast near 17 mph (28 km/h).

A faster northeastward motion is expected during the next couple of days, followed by a turn to the east-northeast.

Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph (130 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected through tonight, but gradual weakening is forecast this weekend into early next week.

Post Tropical Cyclone Idalia

The NHC says Bermuda can expect heavy rains and strong winds this weekend where a tropical storm warning is in effect.

At 5 pm AST (2100 UTC), the centre of Post-Tropical Cyclone Idalia was located near latitude 32.0 North, longitude 66.5 West. Idalia is moving toward the east-southeast near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this general trajectory at a slower forward speed is expected through early Saturday.

A turn toward the east and then northeast is forecast over the weekend.

On the forecast track, the centre of Idalia will move near or to the south of Bermuda on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts.

Additional weakening is forecast through early Saturday. Little change in strength is expected during the next few days. Idalia could transition to a tropical or subtropical storm on Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 240 miles (390 km) from the centre.