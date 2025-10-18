Troops on standby as more than 2,500 anti-Trump protests expected nationwide

Republican governors in several US states have placed National Guard troops on standby in preparation for nationwide protests to oppose Donald Trump and his policies.

The organisers of the “No Kings” protests say that gatherings will take place at more than 2,500 locations around the US. Trump allies have accused the protesters of being allied with the far-left Antifa movement.

Governors in Texas and Virginia have activated their state’s National Guard troops, however it is unclear how visible the military presence will be.

Organisers say that at the last No Kings protest, held in June, more than five million people took to the streets to denounce Trump’s political agenda.

The protests are expected to kick off in New York City at 11:00 EST (16:00 GMT) and continue across the country throughout the day.

The protest organisers say the protest will challenge Trump’s “authoritarianism”.

“The president thinks his rule is absolute,” they say on their website.

“But in America, we don’t have kings and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty.”

Throughout Europe, protesters have taken to the streets in Berlin, Madrid and Rome to show solidarity with their American counterparts.

In an interview with Fox News, set to air Sunday, but teased on Saturday, Trump appeared to address the upcoming rallies.

“A king! This is not an act,” Trump said in a preview clip of the interview. “You know – they’re referring to me as a king. ‘I’m not a king.'”

Some Republicans have dubbed the protests “Hate America” rallies.

“We’ll have to get the National Guard out,” Kansas Senator Roger Marshall said ahead of the rallies, according to CNN.

“Hopefully it’ll be peaceful. I doubt it.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday activated the state’s National Guard ahead of a protest scheduled in Austin, the state’s capital.

He said the troops would be needed due to the “planned antifa-linked demonstration”.

Democrats denounced the move, including the state’s top Democrat Gene Wu, who argued: “Sending armed soldiers to suppress peaceful protests is what kings and dictators do — and Greg Abbott just proved he’s one of them.”

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin also ordered the state National Guard to be activated.

Among the celebrities expected to attend No Kings rallies are Jane Fonda, Kerry Washington, John Legend, Alan Cumming and John Leguizamo. (BBC News)