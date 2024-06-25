Trio remanded for Chad Roett’s murder

The three men charged with the murder of 32-year-old Chad Roett appeared before acting Magistrate Manilla Renee, today, Monday, June 24, 2024 and were remanded to The Barbados Prison Service (Dodds).

They are 20-year-old Najae Zion Dechristopher Marshall of Maxwell Hill, Christ Church, 24-year-old Zaquan Ryan O’Neal Walcott, of #170, 5th Ave, Kingsland Gardens, Christ Church, and 23-year-old Junior Frances Campbell who is a Jamaican National, staying at #16 Kendal Hill Park, Christ Church.

They are scheduled to reappear at the District ‘A’ Magistrate Court 2 on Monday, July 22, 2024.

The murder occured on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 4th Ave, Hart’s Gap, St Michael.

According to police, on June 5, their Operations Control Room received a report via telephone at about 9:50 PM, which stated that there was a shooting incident in that area. Police personnel responded and on arrival encountered the motionless body of Chad Roett, 32 years, of Proute, St Thomas.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor.