Trio charged for murder of Joshua Alexander | Loop Barbados

Three men have been charged with the murder Joshua Alexander

The trio comprises of 29-year-old Tramaine A’Chad Lewis, Wavell New Development, Black Rock, St Michael; Ajani Akanni Aganni Norman, 29, of Block 24B Haynesville, St James and 23-year-old Darique Devon Carrington of Berbice Road #2, Fitts Village, St James.

The accused appeared at the District A Criminal Court today, May 31, for the murder of Joshua Alexander on April 13, 2022.

Inclusive to the murder charge, Tramaine A’Chad Lewis, was also charged with serious bodily harm.