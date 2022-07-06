Trinity triumphs over 11-Plus anxiety | Loop Barbados

Upon arrival at the Springer Memorial Secondary School today, Lena Nurse was “a bag of nerves” as she watched her daughter walk into the examination centre to sit the Barbados Secondary School Entrance Examination (BSSEE).

The mother of 11-year-old Trinity Nurse, told Loop News that watching her only child, enter the Government Hill, St Michael gates was “nerve-wrecking”.

Aside from the normal anxiety parents experience, Lena’s was amplified and understandably so. At the beginning of the trinity school term, Lena removed her daughter from St Giles Primary School and placed her into LITE Primary School in a desperate attempt to improve her grades.

Trinity was one of the hundreds of students islandwide who found the transition to online learning extremely difficult.

“She would get through with her work but she was not as focused as if she was sitting in a classroom being monitored properly and her work being monitored properly so it was difficult. . . . .By the time they went back into school, her grades had slipped,” Lena revealed.

Trinity’s struggles went unnoticed, Lena indicated. She was completing the homework and coursework, but when she was tested on her readiness for the Common Entrance Examination, her level was subpar.

“When they did go back in and they were prepping for exams, her grades were really low but I did what I had to do and she was able to bring up her grades,” Lena explained, while noting that she made the correct decision.

This was evident as Trinity left the examination room today just after 1:20 pm and rushed into her mother’s arms for a hug.

The 11-year-old who is eager to start her summer vacation told Loop News that she was pretty confident in her performance.

“I feel good that it is over. It was also very easy. I only left out two things in Maths,” Trinity said, while sharing that the rigorous weeks of self-study and completing past papers four times a week paid off.

To celebrate the end of the 11-Plus, the Deighton Griffith Secondary hopeful shared that she was planning to go to Sheraton Mall with friends and frequently sleep in for the next couple of weeks.