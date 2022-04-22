Trinity term starts next week with blended learning approach | Loop Barbados

The Trinity Term is set to officially start on Monday, April 25.

Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, Kay McConney made the announcement on Thursday, April 21 during a televised press conference.

Minister McConney stated that teachers will go to school from Monday, meanwhile, students will resume classes on Tuesday, April 26.

The education minister noted that in keeping with the distancing restriction and capacity of school plants, a complete return of face-to-face classes was not possible. Classes will assume the blended approach.

“We all want to be able to get every child back to school, our ministry is with you on this….We have to be able to take a stepped approach that works for Barbados and until the three feet distance is no longer a part of that or we are able to acquire additional space then we will have to continue the blended approach,” McConney remarked.

She disclosed that school will finish at 2 pm and all students must be in uniform.

Touching on concerns raised surrounding the safety of students as COVID-19 cases climb nationally, the Minister of Education stated there have been no reports of school outbreaks during the second term, and individual cases in the school environment were reflective of what was happening in the wider community.

“There were cases in schools across Barbados, that there has been no spread in schools according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness,” said Minister McConney.

Her sentiments were supported by deputy chief medical officer, Dr Anton Best, who stressed that the school environment was “safe”.

“I have to stress that serious outcomes from COVID-19, infections continue to be rare among school-aged children in Barbados.

“The Ministry of Health and Wellness has not advised on introduction of any new public health and social measures such as curfews, lockdowns and in that same vein we are advising that schools remain open,” the health official pointedly said.

He added: “Best available evidence suggests that the resumption of face-to-face school has been very safe with respect to the risk to children and to staff in terms of them acquiring COVID-19.”

The deputy chief medical officer revealed “slightly higher” infection rates among primary school children in comparison to secondary school students. He reported that from February 21 to April 8, over 1,600 cases were recorded amongst the paediatric population of three to 18 years.