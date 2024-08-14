Trinity Clarke excellence concert cancelled

Members of the public are being advised that the Trinity Clarke excellence concert slated for next Sunday, August 25, 2024, at Frank Collymore Hall, the City, has been cancelled.

In a statement made on social media, today, Wednesday, August 14, Clarke explained that this cancellation was due to reasons beyond their control.

“We regret to inform you that the Trinity Clarke excellence concert has been cancelled due to circumstances beyond our control.”

“We understand this news is disappointing, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We want to assure you that this decision was not made lightly,” the statement further explained.

“We appreciate your understanding and support. We hope to have the opportunity to welcome you again.”

