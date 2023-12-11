Trinidadian runner secures gold at Run Barbados Fun Mile Loop Barbados

In a thrilling start to the Barbados Marathon’s 40th-anniversary celebration, Nicholas Romany, a 29-year-old sprinter from Trinidad, seized victory in the Run Barbados Fun Mile on Friday evening at the Garission, Savannah.

Clocking an impressive time of 4 minutes and 38 seconds, Romany secured a gold medal and set the pace for an exciting weekend of running festivities.

Despite finishing just shy of his personal best, Romany expressed that the marathon posed little challenge for him. “It wasn’t too hard. I thought it would’ve been a bit faster, but I just went out, stayed with the front pack, and everyone started to fall off,” he remarked.

Romany attributed his success to meticulous preparation, including ample rest and a proper diet leading up to the race.

Undeterred by the minor setback, he eagerly anticipates his participation in the remaining events of the weekend festival, tackling the 10K on Saturday and the Half Marathon on Sunday, both commencing from Barclays Park.

With over 600 runners partaking in Friday’s Fun Mile, the Barbados Marathon continues to draw athletes and enthusiasts from around the globe.

The 40th milestone promises a weekend of spirited competition and celebration.