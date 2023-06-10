Trinidad: Venezuelan national arrested as police seize four AR rifles Loop Barbados

Members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) seized four AR rifles, 11 magazines, a quantity of marijuana and arrested three people during an anti-crime exercise on Friday.

During the exercise, officers went to the M2 Ring Road in the vicinity of the Debe roundabout, where they had cause to stop a white Nissan Ad Wagon driven by a 30-year-old Venezuelan man who resides at Harmony Hall, Marabella.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and within one white crocus bag officers found four AR rifles together with 11 magazines.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Marabella Police Station.

W/Cpl Plenty is continuing enquiries.

The officers, based on intelligence information, proceeded to Hill Top Drive, Claxton Bay, where several homes were searched.

During the search, officers found and seized a quantity of marijuana at two homes.

The drugs amounted to 175 grams.

Two suspects were also arrested during the exercise and are expected to be charged for possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.