Trinidad: Toddler’s body spotted in Ortoire River Loop Barbados

The body of a small child has been spotted in Mayaro, Trinidad, and the deceased is believed to be three-year-old Allon Ramdial.

The announcement was made by the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT) in a Facebook post today, Monday, December 12.

According to the post, the HSRT led by captain Vallence Rambharat, a joint team of Mayaro lifeguards, and another team led by Wesley Mohammed were responsible for spotting the remains.

The body was seen at 11:40 am at a cove at the end of the Ortoire River mouth.

Allon disappeared between Thursday, December 8 and Friday, December 9. His mother, 19-year-old Christianna Ramdial, reported him missing at the Mayaro Police Station on Friday and a search ensued. She told officials she last saw the child the night before bed. However, when she woke up at 6:30 am he could not be found. It is believed that he wandered through a gate and fell into the river.