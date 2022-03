The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Dexter ” Blaxx” Stewart has died.

The lead vocalist for D All Starz band passed away this afternoon at the Arima Hospital.

Blaxx was hospitalised with COVID-19 at the facility.

Close friend Fay Ann Lyons-Alvarez confirmed to Loop News that he passed away.

The management of D’All Starz also issued condolences via social media.

Blaxx’ family is expected to issue a statement soon.