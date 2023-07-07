Trinidad shook by 4.3 quake – Trinis react in different communities Loop Barbados

Trinidadians are still recovering from the effects of a 4.3 earthquake near the capital centre of Port of Spain just over an hour ago.

On social media, people in various communities rushed to report that they had felt it “strong” to the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre.

Areas across Trinidad, where persons reported feeling it most, included:

Caroni

San Juan

Chaguanas

Tacarigua

Port of Spain

Arima

Rio Claro

Wallerfield

Endeavor

Couva

Trincity

Arouca

Valencia

Scarborough.

Persons in POS said it was “really strong” there, and one lady wrote, “I knew I felt myself moving!!! I felt it in Calcutta”.

Tobagonians also reported feeling the earthquake as well.

Grendadians indicated they felt the tremor too. One person wrote, “Felt it heavy in Grenada”, with another Grenadian specifically stating they felt it in Grand Anse, Grenada.

Despite the UWI SRC initial report recording the magnitude as 4.3, some people said, “It felt stronger than that in Caroni!” and one wrote, “My android phone recorded it as 5.0 in the Diego Martin area.”

UWI SRC DATE AND TIME:

2023-07-07 11:54 am (Local Time)

2023-07-07 15:54 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE: 4.3

LOCATION:

Latitude: 10.73N

Longitude: 61.53W

Depth: 9 km

NEARBY CITIES:

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, 8 km, NNW

Arima, Trinidad and Tobago, 29 km, NW

San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago, 53 km, N

*distance and direction to epicenter

If you felt this earthquake, please tell us (https://uwiseismic.com/connect/earthquake-feedback/)

DISCLAIMER: The event is located by a seismological computational system, therefore, it is a PRELIMINARY result and this may vary when new additional data are processed.