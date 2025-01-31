Trinidad police committed to serve in spite of Commissioner’s arrest

Despite the arrest of the Commissioner of Police (CoP) Erla Christopher yesterday, the T&T Police Service (TTPS) remains committed to serving this country.

This morning, the executive of the TTPS, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Junior Benjamin, DCP Suzette Martin, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Richard Smith, held a press briefing at the police administration building in Port of Spain in which it was confirmed that Christopher had indeed been arrested in connection with ongoing investigations into the illegal procurement of firearms.

This, it was explained, might constitute misbehaviour in public office.

And even as the investigations continue, the TTPS may look at other charges.

Both Martin and Benjamin stated that the TTPS remained committed to day-to-day operations.

“As you are aware, the Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood Christopher, has been arrested and detained, along with the ex-SSA director Roger Best over the past few days. We understand that this has raised significant public concern and we are committed to providing as much information as possible while respecting the ongoing investigation. At this time an active investigation is proceeding and I must stress that it is still in progress. We are working closely with the Director of Public Prosecutions (Roger Gaspard SC) and the relevant authorities to ensure that due process is followed and that all legal protocols are observed,” Martin said.

“As this investigation is still ongoing and is at a sensitive stage, we are unable to provide specific details about the nature of the arrest. It is important that we allow the investigation to unfold without interference. I ask you for your understanding and patience as we work to ensure all aspects of this matter are addressed thoroughly and fairly. I want to reassure the public that the arrest of the CoP does not affect the day-to-day operations of the TTPS.

“Our officers remain committed to serving and protecting the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago (TT) and our executive…are here with us today, and we will continue to function without disruption. We are fully operational and the safety and security of the public remains our top priority. The integrity of the TTPS as an institution remains strong and we continue to uphold the highest standard of professionalism.”

She added that the TTPS would provide updates as appropriate, but it must be mindful of not compromising the ongoing investigations.

Just before the press conference went live, firearms dealer Luke Hadeed presented himself at the police administration building in the company of his attorney Om Lalla who said his client was willing to work with investigators. (Trinidad Express)