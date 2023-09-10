Trinidad and Tobago shook by 5.1 earthquake, felt in Grenada too Loop Barbados

Various communities across Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada felt the earth shake early this morning, Sunday, September 10, 2023.
The first event was recorded at 2:13am and was 3.5 in magnitude. This was followed by the next event at 7:34am. The second earthquake in a five-hour time span off Trinidad and Tobago was a 5.1 magnitude event that shook the twin republic as well as the neighbouring Grenada.
Residents in Petit Valley/Diego Martin, Caroni, Glencoe, San Juan, Santa Cruz, Paramin, Westmoorings and more in Trinidad and Tobago said they felt the tremors for a short time.
Most people who responded on the University of West Indies – Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC) Facebook page were from Diego Martin. One of the most popular responses was ‘Felt it in Diego Martin woke me up out my sleep’. Others said, ‘Me too’.
Event 1
UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location
DATE AND TIME:
2023-09-10 02:13 am (Local Time)
MAGNITUDE: 3.5
LOCATION:
Latitude: 11.16N
Longitude: 62.35W
Depth: 132 km
NEARBY CITIES:
Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, 108 km, NW
Car?pano, Venezuela, 111 km, NE
St. George’s, Grenada, 119 km, SW
Event 2
DATE AND TIME:
2023-09-10 07:34 am (Local Time)
MAGNITUDE: 5.1
LOCATION:
Latitude: 10.90N
Longitude: 62.15W
Depth: 32 km
NEARBY CITIES:
Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, 75 km, NW
Arima, Trinidad and Tobago, 100 km, WNW
San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago, 105 km, NW
*distance and direction to epicenter
