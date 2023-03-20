Trini wins Love Island UK Loop Barbados

A British woman, with Trinidadian roots, has won the popular UK dating game show Love Island.

Sanam Harrinanan and her boyfriend Kai Fagan,24, received the highest votes from the British public and were announced as the competition’s winners last week.

Harrinanan, who is from Bedford in the Eastern UK, is the first person of Caribbean and Indian heritage to win the competition in its nine years of existence.

In an Instagram post, Harrinanan thanked fans for their support.

“I can’t thank you all enough for the love you have given us. It honestly means the world to me to see how much support we have received. The positive messages, the videos of our journey, the fan pages, I honestly feel so blessed and overwhelmed with positive emotions I can’t express it,” she said.

“Love Island has been a beautiful experience for me and I’m so proud to say I’ve left with someone I love, admire, look up to, connect with on a deeper level and absolutely value and appreciate everything he stands for. I’m so excited to continue our journey on the outside and can’t wait for us to become so much more”.

The 24-year-old social worker was a late addition to the competition, which was staged in South Africa, entering the love villa on Day 29.

Harrinanan and Fagan, a PE teacher from Manchester, up on Day 32.

Harrinanan and Fagan navigated the remaining 25 days of the competition together to win the prize of ?50,000.

Fagan has gushed about his love for Harrinanan calling her his “real life Disney princess”.

“She’s humble, intelligent, caring, loving and so much more, I’m honestly so excited to start this journey on the outside with her,” he said.