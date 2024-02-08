Trini farmer beaten, threatened by gunmen Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Trini farmer beaten, threatened by gunmen

He escaped with a broken arm

February 6, 2024 12:43 PM ET

Members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) are investigating a report in which a 57-year-old farmer was accosted by armed gunmen and badly beaten.

The incident took place at 5pm last Wednesday along Rodney Road in Las Lomas, however, it was only reported this week.

Police were told the farmer was in a bushy area off Rodney Road in Las Lomas #2, planting coconuts, when he was approached by three men he knows.

One of the suspects was holding a firearm.

There was a confrontation over the farmer planting on the land.

The armed suspect then placed the firearm on the right side of the farmer’s head, pointing away from him, and pulled the trigger.

The other suspects then grabbed a pitchfork and a luchet tool (for digging holes) and began assaulting the victim.

The victim was left with a broken arm by the end of the beating. 

He ran off and allegedly heard one of his attackers say ‘lewwe kill him here and done’ followed by an explosion. However, the victim kept running and did not stop till he was a safe distance away.

The suspects reportedly did not pursue.

The injured man was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope where he was treated.

