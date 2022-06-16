Trini cops under probe after beatdown of Jam Naked fete ‘patrons’ | Loop Barbados

The Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is investigating the officers involved in a now-viral arrest that took place outside the Queen’s Park Savannah (QPS) Thursday morning.

The incident has since garnered widespread social media attention with many accusing the TTPS of excessive force.

What happened?

A video was recorded by at least one patron outside a fete called Jam Naked which took place at the QPS between 3am and 9am.

The cellphone footage captured the moment several police officers attempted to detain two men. The men in question did not appear to be complying.

The officers unleashed a volley of punches and kicks. In fact, one of the men was kicked by an officer after he had already been subdued, a moment that has been heavily criticised.

When contacted for comment, the Public Information Officer of the TTPS Corporate Communications Unit, ASP Sheridon Hill, said “Sgt Naitram from the PSB is investigating the matter”.

It is unclear why the men were arrested and for what offences they may be charged.

The Facebook page ‘In Support of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’ shared the video with the following caption: “After breaking into several vehicles and robbing several patrons outside the Queen’s Park Savannah at ‘Jam Naked,’ on Thursday morning, these men decided to fight with the police after they attempted to arrest them.”

Commenters had different views. One said, “I’m guessing those extra kicks to head was not police abuse, they were complimentary.”