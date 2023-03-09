Tridents welcome Vincy Heat in International Friendly Loop Barbados

The Barbados senior men’s team will have one more opportunity to prepare for their upcoming Concacaf Nations League assignments, as they take on regional neighbours St Vincent & the Grenadines tonight at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf at 8 pm.

Tonight’s clash provides the ideal setting for their League B encounters later this month. Barbados is scheduled to face Cuba at the BFA Wildey Turf on March 23, while the “Vincy Heat” will travel to Group C table leaders Nicaragua for their March 24 encounter.

Just two weeks ago Barbados faced Grenada in three matches where they scored five goals and allowed just as many in three drawn games.

Coach Orlando da Costa took a mixed team of inexperience and seasoned players, which offered a slight sense of optimism in some departments.

For one, we have started to find the nets again and we appear to be more of a goal threat than we have been over the past three years.

This improvement has come in the form of teenagers Tajio James and Nadre Butcher, whose speed, direct approach, technical qualities and confidence brings the crowd to their feet and defenders to their knees each time they are in possession of the ball.

The return of Mario “Bagga” Williams to the midfield has brought a security and solidity to the team, and his usually consistent range of passing, allows us to attack swiftly and release the pressure when needed.

Barbados’ sharp-shooter Tajio James

Williams progression up the pitch alleviates one challenge while creating another, for, the matches in Grenada revealed the inexperience and quality needed at the heart of the defense.

Coach da Costa utilized debutants Keymar Holligan and Ramon Griffith alongside the recalled Shane “Cappy” Codrington in St Georges two weeks ago and their inexperience and lack of confidence showed in the three matches.

However, it is a team in transition and more matches will lend to learning experiences where they should improve.

St Vincent, like Barbados has faced a tough time in recent years on their football journey, similarly to Barbados, they reside at the bottom of their Concacaf Nations League group table and will be utilizing this opportunity not just for technical reasons but for psychological ones as well.

Nadre Butcher will be a constant threat for the visitor’s defense

Prior to their tour to Barbados, the “Vincy Heat” played Grenada during the latter part of last year and won the first of two encounters 3-1, while losing the other 5-1.

In 16 encounters, Barbados has the edge over St Vincent, with six wins to five , and the other five matches ending in draws. However the Tridents last bit of success against St Vincent was in March 2015 at the National Stadium, winning 3-1, thanks to goals from Kemar Headley, Jomo Harewood and Jamal Chandler.

St. Vincent has won the most recent duel. In 2017, the host came from behind to defeat Barbados 4-2 after the Tridents led 2-1 into the break, with goals from Mario Harte and Hadan Holligan.

There is a buzz around domestic football again and there is a heightened level of support for this team in transition. Lifted by the energy and attitude of the new coaching staff and the evolution of many youth league graduates such as James, Butcher, Devonte Richards, Akeem Chandler, Andre Applewhaite and Shaquan Clarke, tonight is expected to be grand experience for Barbados football.