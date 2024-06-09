Tridents welcome the Grenadiers in World Cup Qualifier this evening Loop Barbados

Barbados will aim to rebound from their open day result in the Concacaf Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, when they host Haiti this evening at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf at 5 pm.

Last Wednesday evening, the Tridents went down to Curacao 4-1 at the Ergilio Hato Stadium and will be looking to maintain the pace with the early front runners, Curacao and Haiti who won their first day encounters of Group C.

Haiti was forced to show their quality, as they came from behind to defeat St Lucia 2-1 last Thursday at the BFA Wildey Turf.

The “Grenadiers” got off to a slow start versus St. Lucia, but eventually displayed the quality they have been known for, especially this part of the region, as Nantes FC defender Jean-Kevin Duveme and prolific goal scorer Duckens Nazon snatched victory for the Haitians.

This evening’s encounter will be the third time the countries have met at the senior level.

Haiti have won both of the previous duels, firstly in 2007 at the group stage of the Caribbean Cup (2-0) and then seven years later also in the Caribbean Cup in Port-au-Prince, where the host defeated the Marcos Falopa led team 4-2.

Mario Harte scored for Barbados in the 35th minute and Haitian defender Frantz Bertin turned the ball into his own net in the 45th minute.

Ricardio Morris was a member of the 2014 team, and ten years later still has his place in the squad.

Tajio James (right) will be aiming to get on the scoresheet this evening and help Barbados to a victory over Haiti.

He came on as a replacement for Nicoli Brathwaite in the Curacao clash, after Brathwaite received an aggressive challenge from Curacao midfielder Juninho Bacuna.

Head Coach of the Tridents, Kent Hall, will be hoping Brathwaite has recovered and is deemed fit enough to reclaim his spot on the right side of the Barbados defense, because his athleticism and technical quality will be required to contain tricky and pacey winger Frantzdy Pierrot.

Damage control maybe of high importance to Barbados, especially after conceding four goals in the first match. Therefore, the communication and collaboration from Akeem Hill and Mario Williams will need to be much better than last Thursday.

Skipper Andre Applewhaite was very good when Barbados was in possession, but he was left exposed on many occasions when defending and Curacao took full advantage of the numerical advantage and space offered down our left side.

Thierry Gale’s absence is seen and felt by the Tridents and the supporters.

Offensively, Barbados caused some havoc for Curacao with their set-pieces, and if the deliveries from Niall Reid-Stephen and Tajio James can be as effective as last Wednesday, Barbados just need to get someone on to the end of the delivery.

James’ speed along with the creativity and composure of Reid-Stephen and Rommel Bynoe will be sure assets for the Tridents, who are coming up against a very experienced Haitian defense.

Haiti’s fortress is led by captain and goalkeeper Johnny Placide who plays for French Ligue Two outfit Bastia FC.

Placide is well protected by Duverger, Vitese’s Carlens Arcus and Toronto FC’s Derrick Etienne.

Coach Hall and his able assistant Marlon Harte would prefer the win, but I am sure they will be equally pleased with a share of the points and perhaps frustrating the opponents to a goalless scoreline.

The Squad.

Goalkeepers: Brandon Sumpter, Kevon Allsopp, Jireh Malcolm

Defenders: Akeem Hill, Andre Applewhaite, Ricardio Morris, Romelle Burgess, Zachary Applewhite, Shay Prescod, Mario Williams

Midfielders: Ackeel Applewhaite, Devonte Richards, Elijah Downey, Ethan Taylor, Jaron Oughterson, Nicoli Brathwaite, Hadan Holligan, Romel Bynoe, Sheran Hoyte

Forwards: Tajio James, Nadre Butcher, Khalil Vanderpool-Nurse, Niall Reid-Stephen