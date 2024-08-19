Tridents unbeaten in CFU U14 Challenge Series

The Barbados Under 14 Boys football team are in red-hot form in the Caribbean Football Union Under 14 Challenge Series.

The young Tridents are at the top of Group A in Tier II after securing three victories in as many matches.

Not only have the Tridents won each of their encounters, but they have also been dominant in their performances, where they have been spearheaded by St Michael School duo Jamarco Johnson and Trey Barker, and ably assisted by White Hall Football Academy forward Maleek Peters and Kickstart Rush’s Adam King.

Related Article

In the opening encounter last Friday evening. versus St Vincent & the Grenadines, Barbados announced themselves to their competitors with a comfortable 6-2 victory at the Larry Gomes Stadium.

A brace from Peters in the 4th and 45th minute set the stage for Barbados. Kickstart Rush duo Sacha Pounder (8th) and Johnson (32nd) scored for Barbados in the first period of the match.

Barbados U14 captain Jamarco Johnson has scored five goals in three matches for the Tridents.

Substitute Rajari Rollins added his name to the scoresheet in the 50th minute, while Barker completed the Trident’s score card in the 59th minute.

Jomain Olivierre scored for St Vincent in the 17th minute, while Barbados’ defender Xavier Thorne unfortunately turned the ball into his own net in the 42nd minute.

In the Tridents’ second duel of the competition, they came up against southern neighbours Guyana.

Maleek Peters scored twice versus St Vincent & the Grenadines.

Barbados made lightwork of the young Golden Jaguars, defeating them 6-2 courtesy of a hat-trick from captain Johnson.

Johnson was in sublime form as he scored in the 37th, 56th and 72 minutes of the match.

Barker netted twice from the penalty spot (4th and 7th) to take his tally to three goals from two matches.

King added Barbados’ other goal in the 9th minute.

Guyana’s goal scorers were Nyron Barrow (15th) and Jadan Christian (32nd).

Tridents’ Danari Griffith prepares to cross the ball in the box versus Guyana.

Coach Fitzgerald Carter rotated his squad for the third encounter on Sunday afternoon to offer some players some much needed rest , however the result was the same.

Barbados comfortably claimed victory against their counterparts from the Cayman Islands 4-1.

Johnson opened the scoring in the 10th minute, but Cayman Islands captain Charles Morrison equalized two minutes later.

After the break, the Tridents placed some daylight between their opponents as King scored in the 43rd minute, Player of the Match Amari Small scored his first goal of the tournament in the 60th minute, and Barker scored for the third consecutive game in the 72nd minute.

Barbados will contest their final group game tomorrow versus Antigua & Barbuda at 2:00 pm at the Larry Gomes Stadium.