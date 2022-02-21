Tridents to take on Martinique tomorrow in International Friendly | Loop Barbados

The Barbados senior men’s football team has been presented with another golden opportunity to prepare for their Concacaf Nations League campaign, scheduled for June 2022.

The Tridents departed the island today and will face their Martiniquan counterparts in Fort-de-France tomorrow night at 7:30 pm at the Stade Municipal Pierre Aliker in what is expected to be a keenly contested encounter.

Martinique will be competing in League A of the Concacaf Nations League and should be a challenging contest for the recently B-League promoted Barbados, especially considering the recent duels between the two nations.

The last three matches between the Tridents and Martinique have finished in one goal differentials, with Martinique winning two matches and Barbados the other.

In 2007 Martinique defeated Barbados 3-2 in a Caribbean Cup encounter and seven years later in the same competition the result and score line was the same.

Barbados vs Martinique 2017

However, in 2017, at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex the Tridents were successful on home turf thanks to a double strike from Rashad Jules in the 61st and 68th minute.

Jules was absent from the Tridents’ last encounter versus Suriname three weeks ago, where they were defeated 1-0 in Paramaribo, but the leader of the band is back and will be looking to add to his six international goals.

Other senior members returning to the squad are midfielders Jomo Harris and Hadan Holligan, along with utility defender Rashad Smith.

National Under 20 captain Kevon Lucas has found favour with the selectors and may likely make his national senior debut, along with teammate, central defender Tyrique Bailey-Edwards.

Veteran goalkeeper Mario Albert has made the transition from the beach terrain and will be hoping to show that he is equally impressive on the grass as he is on the sand.

Hadan “Fatty” Holligan returns to the squad after missing the last match in Suriname

Based on history the match, it should be highly competitive and judging on form, evenly contested.

Both teams have failed to win in their last four encounters and will be desperate to achieve success tomorrow night.

Martinque have scored in each of their last four matches but failed to register a victory versus Haiti (1-2), United States of America (1-6), Canada (1-4) and Guadeloupe (1-2).

Barbados have drawn two of their last four matches, both 1-1 ties in their FIFA World Cup assignments versus the Dominican Republic and Dominica.

The other two matches saw the Tridents going down 1-8 to Bermuda in the Concacaf Gold Cup Qualifiers and 1-0 versus Suriname three weeks ago.

Barbados Squad:

Kishmar Primus

Mario Albert

Mario Williams

Carl Hinkson

Ackeel Applewhaite

Akeem Hill

Rashad Smith

Tyrique Bailey-Edwards

Lemar Catlyn

Hadan Holligan

Jomo Harris

Nicoli Brathwaite

Darico King

Kevon Lucus

Rashad Jules

Roshon Gittens

Armando Lashley

Keon Atkins

Officials

Russell Latapy

Kent Hall

Fitzgerald Carter

Nicola Yard

Dennis Callender