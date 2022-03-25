Tridents to compete in the Courts Caribbean Classic this weekend | Loop Barbados

The Barbados senior men’s football team continue their preparation for this summer’s Concacaf Nation’s League with two International Friendly matches this weekend in Trinidad & Tobago.

The Tridents will join Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago in the inaugural Courts Caribbean Classic tri-series.

Barbados and Trinidad will kick-off the event tonight at 7:00 pm at the Hasley Crawford Stadium in what is expected to be a keenly contested encounter between the long-time rivals.

“The result in itself is not the primary objective, but we want to teach them how to compete, expose them to the level they’re playing at. They’re players who have played at this level, but we are still trying to bring up the overall level, to prepare for Nations League”

Manager of the Barbados team, Kent Hall said the invitation is appreciated and very much needed, especially since there has not been any domestic competition and we are unable to host international matches at home due to pitch construction.

Related Article Sport By Renaldo Gilkes

“It’s an opportunity to play a couple more matches, since we can’t play matches at home, so getting out on the field and playing matches being a priority for our preparation wherever the opportunity arises, we’re trying to take it”, said Hall.

Barbados has been promoted to League B of the Concacaf Nations League, which begins in June and can potentially face Trinidad or Guyana when the groups are organized, therefore these games are critical to the Tridents’ preparation, according to Hall.

Head Coach Russell Latapy is unavailable for the tour to his homeland due to personal reasons, therefore his deputy Fitzgerald Carter will lead the squad for the competition and will be assisted by veteran tactician Kenville “Kab” Layne.

Carter has included two debutants in midfielders Azarel Croney and Kevon Lucas, along with a host of youth players, who Hall described as key players for a team currently in transition.

Hall said it is their plan to include these players now, to get them acclimatized to this level of competition but also to have them quickly integrated into the squad.

Croney, a dazzling attacking midfielder and Lucas an industrious and combative player will be joined by other young players Nadre Butcher, Shay Prescod and Honor Bradshaw.

Roving left back Ramon Manning returns to the squad and can fill a void created by the absence of United States-based fullback Andre Applewhaite.

Barbados Defense Force Sports Programme (BDFSP) teammates and senior squad members Rashad Jules and Rashad Smith are both absent for this tour, along with former youth team captain Roshon “Speedy” Gittens who traveled to Suriname and Martinique on the team’s last two assignments.

Manager Hall said some other players were unavailable for various reasons, not being vaccinated being one of them.

“The vaccination situation is still impacting selection. We can’t force anybody to get vaccinated, but if you want to play at the national level you have to be vaccinated.

We’ve had situations where we’ve invited players and they’re not vaccinated.

I mean at this stage you figure anyone who is not vaccinated is somewhat against it. There are some who changed their stance, but we still have others who haven’t”, Hall explained.

The former national midfielder said while he understands the results-oriented nature of international football, and the rivalry which exist between the three neighbours; however, this weekend’s fixtures have more meaningful implications than the results.

“The result in itself is not the primary objective, but we want to teach them how to compete, expose them to the level they’re playing at. They’re players who have played at this level, but we are still trying to bring up the overall level, to prepare for Nations League.

We are not going to dwell at all on the results, we are really looking at the performance, how the guys apply themselves to the tasks.

Obviously, organization being a part of it, but physically and psychologically also how they adapt to the challenge of playing strong opponents and it will also give us a good gauge of where we are, where we need to focus on and what needs improving”.

Barbados will face Guyana on Sunday at 7:00 pm at the same venue.