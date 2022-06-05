Tridents tackle the Lions tonight in Havana | Loop Barbados

The Barbados senior men’s football team will be looking to rebound from their opening day defeat in the Concacaf Nations League, when they take on Cuba this evening at the Estadio Antonio Maceo.

Last Thursday evening at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St Lucia, the Tridents went down 1-0 to Antigua & Barbuda after dominating the game and creating most of the opportunities.

A breach in concentration by the Bajan boys, allowed substitute Shevorn Phillip to score in the 91st minute and give Antigua & Barbuda a historic, debut win over Barbados.

Cuba also lost on the first day of competition and in similar fashion to Barbados.

When a 1-1 tie seemed imminent, Thierry Ambrose scored for Guadeloupe in the 90th minute and sent them to the top of Group A with a 2-1 victory.

Tajio James came close twice versus Antigua & Barbuda and will be eager to open his senior international goal scoring account

Both Barbados and Cuba will be eager to close the gap on the early leaders, therefore setting up for a keen contest in Havana.

Barbados has won just once against “the Lions.” That victory came in 2000 during a World Cup Qualifying campaign where Barbados emerged 5-4 victors in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 score at the end of 120 minutes.

In the most recent clash between the Caribbean neighbours; 2018, Cuba won 2-0 at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf.

Barbados last trip to Cuba finished in a 1-1 tie and many local fans would appreciate this result today, especially as it means we would be on the score card for the first time since last summer, when we fell 8-1 to Bermuda.

The Tridents lack of goals is not due to a shortage of opportunities but particularly because of an absence of composure and clinical execution, along with a shortage of ingenuity in the final third.

In the last match versus Antigua, Tajio James and Omani Leacock looked like our most threatening offensive weapons, however, they will need the others to contribute just as efficiently to the team’s attack.

Keon Atkins’ aerial prowess and strength makes him a threat to any defense

Fullbacks Nicoli Brathwaite and Ackeel Applewhaite were defensively sound but rarely affected the game offensively, which is an essential element not only to the team but the modern game, where fullbacks are involved in more than 45% of goal contributions.

One of the deep-lying midfielders; Jomo Harris or Hadan “Fatty” Holligan need to add some creative assistance to Leacock, or perhaps highly rated teenager Nadre Butcher or Chicago State University midfielder Niall Reid-Stephen can replace Harris or Holligan, to inject that creative spark from a deeper position.

What is absolutely necessary is collective, resolute defending, for we have conceded 24 goals in our last five matches, which have all brought negative results.

Goalkeeper Kishmar Primus was outstanding versus Antigua, but he will certainly need to rely on the likes of Mario Williams, Andre Applewaithe and Ricardio Morris to keep him safe from the Lions’ rage.

Today’s match kicks off at 4:00 pm and will be broadcasted live on FLOW TV.