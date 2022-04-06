Tridents recognise the Month of the Disabled by giving back | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Senior Men’s and Women’s national football teams recently brought smiles to the faces of students at the Derrick Smith School and Vocational Centre with a generous donation of football equipment.

Technical Assistant of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Michael Foster assists the school with football training sessions. He recognised that the equipment will greatly help students develop their individual skills, and most importantly, keep them happy.

The donation was a timely one, as it came on the heels of celebrations for the Month of the Disabled which occurred throughout March.

A representative from the BFA stated that they strongly advocated for giving back to the community and positively impacting the lives of others.

Lady Tridents midfielder, Olianna Bishop said the donation was one of inclusion, as she believes everyone should have access to the beautiful game of football.

“The presentation at the Derrick Smith School and Vocational Centre was a gesture that symbolizes the visibility and inclusion of football in Barbados.

The children at the school love football and do extremely well. We hope this donation helps further the development and continuation of the love of the game at the school,” said Bishop.

Captain of the senior men’s team, Hadan “Fatty” Holligan echoed Bishop’s sentiments. He expressed that he believed it is important to assist in such programmes because it provides opportunities and a positive outlet for all young people regardless of their abilities.