Tridents lose World Cup Qualifier opener Loop Barbados

The Barbados senior men’s football team got off to a tough start in the Concacaf Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Last Wednesday at the Erigilio Hato Stadium in Willemstad, Curacao the Tridents were brushed aside 4-1 by Curacao in their first Group C fixture of the competition.

Nea Salamis Famagusta FC forward Rangelo Janga was the main man for Curacao as he converted three times for the “The Blue Family” to take his country to the top of the standings.

Related Article

Barbados caused early panic for the host via the set-piece route, particularly the in-swinging ones from Niall Reid-Stephen and Tajio James.

Curacao made Barbados pay for those missed opportunities and took the lead in the 25th minute, when Kenji Gorre’s precise cross from the left found the unmarked Janga at the far post, to score from inside the six-yard box.

Barbados came close just before the break. In the 44th minute, another troublesome corner by James was met by the head of Akeem Hill, but his effort was easily saved by Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room.

Curacao returned to the pitch after the interval with new energy and stepped up the intensity, which proved problematic for the Tridents.

Goalkeeper Brandon Sumpter was called into action several times and answered the call many times to maintain the scoreline.

Janga doubled his tally for the night in the 62nd minute, firing a low hard shot beyond Sumpter, from just inside the penalty area.

Barbados’ night got a bit worse in the 85th minute when referee Ivan Barton adjudged Hill to have handled the ball inside the penalty area, in an attempt to block Joshua Brenet’s cross.

Janga was awarded penalty taking duties and the sharpshooter converted with ease, sending Sumpter to his right, while the ball went the other way.

Barbados was awarded a penalty kick of their own in the 92nd minute.

Sheran Hoyte was fouled by defender Nathangelo Markelo inside the box and referee Barton pointed to the spot.

Reid-Stephen converted the resulting spot kick.

Substitute Gervane Kastaneer scored seconds after Reid-Stephen to complete the score card for Curacao.

Barbados squad:

Brandon Sumpter; Nicoli Brathwaite (Ricardio Morris), Mario Williams, Akeem Hill, Andre Applewhaite; Ackeel Applewhaite (Ethan Taylor), Hadan Holligan (Jaron Oughterson), Sheran Hoyte, Rommell Bynoe (Nadre Butcher); Nial Reid Stephen, Tajio James (Devonte Richards)