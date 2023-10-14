Tridents lose again in Concacaf Nations League Loop Barbados

Barbados status in League B of the Concacaf Nations League is seriously under threat following their recent result in the competition.

The Tridents were defeated 5-0 last night at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) by a well-drilled and organised Dominican Republic team in front of a large and very disappointed crowd.

Barbados never arrived at the party and looked jaded, slow, and not quite the suited for this tier of competition.

Dominican Republic’s victory kept them on the heels of Group B leaders Nicaragua who secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Montserrat at the same venue, earlier in the evening.

After three matches Nicaragua has a perfect record of three victories, meanwhile the Dominican Republic are off the pace by three points, with two victories and one defeat.

However, they improved their goal average last night with five unanswered goals, and it could have been more, as they carved open the Tridents defense with ease.

The visitors took the lead in the 7th minute when Dorny Romero converted from close range after a pass across the goal from Luiyi De Lucas.

Seven minutes later Dominican Republic almost doubled their lead, but Ronaldo Vasquez’s curling right footed shot from just inside the penalty area struck the outside of the left upright.

The Tridents were suffering a succession of attacks, and the second goal was just a formality.

In the 21st minute left winger Edarlyn Reyes finished off the ideal counterattack.

Barbados had a freekick on the edge of the Dominican’s penalty area, but danger was averted very quickly and within a breath, Vasquez was away from his goal and closing down on the Tridents’ one.

Vasquez weighed his pass perfectly into the path of Reyes to slot pass the advancing Liam Brathwaite in goal.

Right on the stroke of half time, Barbados found themselves 3-0 down.

Vasquez freekick from the right side of the field was allowed to bounce inside the Tridents’ penalty area and center back Ramon Griffith unfortunately nodded the ball into his own net.

Hungarian-based midfielder Heinz Marschel made the score 4-0 in the 57th minute, when he struck a wonderfully timed half volley from 18 yards, which beat the outstretched right arm of Brathwaite.

Barbados’ woes were compounded in the 88th minute when left back Andre Applewhaite was given his marching orders by referee Benjamin Whitty for his second bookable offense.

Substitute Riki Alba capped off an impressive night for the Dominican Republic with a goal in the 88th minute.

The Tridents will have an opportunity to salvage pride and revenge when they take on the Dominican Republic on Monday at the 8 pm at the Estadio Polideportivo Moca.

Barbados starting 11: Liam Brathwaite; Shane Codrington, Krystian Pearce, Ramon Griffith (Akeem Chandler), Andre Applewhaite; Jomo Harris, Renaldo Trim (Shaquan Clarke), Nadre Butcher (Jaron Oughterson ); Thierry Gale, Hallam Hope (Ryan Trotman), Abdullah Javaid (Rosean Brathwaite)