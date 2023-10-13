Tridents face Dominican Republic tonight in CNL action Loop Barbados

The Barbados senior men’s football team will need a positive result tonight when they welcome the Dominican Republic to the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf to contest the third round of matches in the Concacaf Nations League.

The Tridents are at the foot of Group B of League B, after suffering two defeats in as many matches.

Barbados went down to Montserrat at home 3-2 on the opening day, then three days later they were outclassed, outplayed, and outscored 5-1 by Nicaragua at the Nicaragua National Football Stadium.

The Nicaragua result sparked national conversation and seemingly prompted head coach Orland da Costa to make some tough decisions with his selections.

The Portuguese tactician has made six changes to the roster which contested Montserrat and Nicaragua last month, with five of them being debutants.

Speedy forward Ryan Trotman who plays for Glacis United FC in the Gibraltar Football League Premier League makes a return to the squad and will be looking to add to his recent domestic form.

Since making his move from Lithuanian Premier League club FK Kauno Zalgiris, Trotman has scored twice and assisted another in his two appearances.

This type of form is welcomed as the Tridents have been clearly dependent on the technical abilities and attacking prowess of golden boy Thierry Gale.

Gale scored in each of the Tridents’ matches during the last international window. However, versus Nicaragua specifically, the opponents clearly drafted a plan to nullify the Rapid Wien winger.

Ryan Trotman makes a welcomed return to the Tridents squad.

Additional quality will need to be added, not only for Gale’s benefit, but the team, if we are to gain a positive result in the next two fixtures.

Former Leicester City winger Abdullah Javaid produced an admirable performance from the bench versus Nicaragua and he has earned his place on the recent roster.

Javaid’s blistering speed and direct approach can cause plenty of problems for any defense, therefore his teammates should try to create opportunities and ones of urgency to have him one-on-one versus his marker.

Speed can very well be Barbados’ simplest and most effective tactic in tonight’s encounter, coupled with boisterous crowd support.

The inclusion of debutant Jaron Oughterson supports this speed plan, as he is no slouch on the pitch, and his versatility can be a secret weapon for Coach da Costa.

The midfield contingent can make or break the Tridents, and depending on the coach’s plans and objectives, we may be one selection away from a win or a defeat.

Stability is of the greatest concern, on both sides of the ball, specifically for the person or persons who feature in the deep-lying positions.

Traditionally and most successfully, the system requires a pair which complements each other. One of which is defensively astute, good in winning duels and providing that defensive shield for the backline, but also competent enough to maintain possession and keep the ball “ticking”.

The other deep-lying player may not be as rugged and aggressive, but can lend value to his partner, while at the same time join the players positioned ahead of him to have an offensive influence.

The inclusion of Ellerton playmaker Rosean “Jill” Brathwaite supports this system well and Coach da Costa and his technical team must be credited for this intelligent addition to the squad.

Tridents debutant Jaheim Headley of Ellerton SC.

Brathwaite is confident, technically sound and is not afraid to roll up his sleeves if the going gets tough.

Brathwaite with Renaldo Trim or captain Jomo Harris can be the ideal pair in those positions, to support the creative genius of attacking-midfielder Elijah Downey, who had a goal and assist in his last home encounter.

Ellerton’s left back Jaheim Headley’s selection also has some tactical logic to it.

Headley has displayed at the U20 international level and in the most recent BFA Premier League season that he has what it takes to be a quality player in his position.

Headley’s place in the team means that vice-captain Andre Applewhaite can move to a center back position with either Krystian “Chief” Pearce or Shane Codrington.

Applewhaite’s technical ability and intelligent left foot can assist the Trident’s build-up play and subsequently affect the offensive positioning of the full backs and midfielders, even the forwards.

The objective is obvious; however, the execution is where the value is, and a draw is the minimum the impatient supporters are willing to accept from their beloved Tridents.

Tonight’s match kicks off at 8:00 pm.