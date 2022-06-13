Tridents end goal drought, but lose versus Guadeloupe in CNL | Loop Barbados

Barbados senior men’s football team goal drought is over.

After approximately 540 minutes in the “goal wilderness”, the Tridents scored in the 58th minute of their duel with Guadeloupe in League B of the Concacaf Nations League, last night at the Stade Ren? Serge Nabajoth.

However, that achievement did not stop Barbados from succumbing to their fourth defeat in the competition and eighth consecutive in the international arena, as they went down 2-1 and remain at the bottom of Group A.

Related Article Sport By Renaldo Gilkes

Last night’s result almost means that Barbados will return to League C, unless they can register two wins versus Antigua &Barbuda and Cuba in their next fixtures, scheduled for March 2023.

Guadeloupe sent an early message to the visitors.

In the 6th minute, last game hero Thierry Ambrose, sent Guadeloupe ahead.

Roving right back Nathanael Saintini received a pass on the flank and played an inviting pass across the goal area, which Ambrose accepted at the far post and struck the ball powerfully beyond Tridents goalkeeper Kishmar Primus.

Guadeloupe doubled their lead in the 27th minute from the penalty spot.

Ambrose raced into the Tridents’ penalty area and was adjudged to be fouled by center back Krystian Pearce and referee Melvin Matamoros pointed to the spot.

Guingamp FC forward Michael Phaeton converted the resulting spot kick with a powerful right foot shot into the roof of the net.

Barbados cut the deficit in half in the 59th minute when Keon Atkins headed the ball into the top right-hand corner from six yards.

A well-worked corner kick from the right, initially found the head of Niall Reid-Stephen who flicked the ball onto an unmarked Atkins who used his head with precision.

Atkins almost scored his second goal of the match in the 76th minute, but his point-blank effort was saved by the feet of goalkeeper Brice Cognard.

The Tridents fought bravely for an equalizer, but misfortune and desperate defending kept the score line at 2-1, leaving the Tridents winless in their League B debut campaign thus far.