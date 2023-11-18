Tridents demoted to League C of CNL Loop Barbados

The Barbados senior men’s football team have officially been relegated to League C of the Concacaf Nations League.

Last night at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf, the Tridents were defeated 4-0 by Group B leaders Nicaragua, who earned promotion to League A with the result; their fifth consecutive victory in the competition.

The Tridents have struggled consistently during their Nations League campaign, losing each of their five encounters while conceding 22 goals and scoring just five.

Barbados had an uphill battle even before the kick-off, as Montserrat produced a stellar performance to defeat the Dominican Republic 2-1 at the Blakes Estate Stadium, and moved onto to six points, which mean Barbados would have needed to win their final two encounters and by a significant margin to survive the drop.

Nicaragua took the lead in the 22nd minute when Junior Arteaga converted from the penalty spot following a challenge in the box by Tridents’ defender Rashad Smith on Nicaraguan midfielder Nextaly Rodriguez.

Nicaragua’s goal scorer Junior Arteaga (#10) celebrates the opening goal with a teammate.

Rodriguez doubled Nicaragua’s lead in the 43rd minute when his cross from the right deceived Barbados’ goalkeeper Liam Brathwaite and the ball went over his head and into the far-right corner.

Three minutes after the break Nicaragua almost tripled their tally but Jacob Montes’ freekick from just on the edge of the penalty area struck the crossbar and away from danger.

Luis Coronel made it 3-0 in the 55th minute when I long pass from the defensive third went over the high, flat Trident’s defensive line and Coronel ran beyond his marker to volley the ball into the left corner, beyond the motionless Brathwaite.

Four minutes after scoring their third goal, Nicaragua scored their fourth.

Montes, fought through some tame challenges by the Tridents defense, dribbled into the box and passed the ball beyond the on-rushing Brathwaite.

Barbados almost got on the score sheet in the 80th minute, but substitute Tajio James’ one-on-one effort was brilliantly saved by the outstretched foot of Nicaraguan goalkeeper Cesar Salandia.

Barbados will now shift their focus to Monserrat for their final League B encounter on Monday evening at 3 pm at the Blakes Estate Stadium in Montserrat.

Starting 11: Liam Brathwaite; Akeem Hill, Rashad Smith, Mario Williams; Andre Applewhaite, Zachary Applewhite, Hadan Holligan, Zacharry Ellis-Hayden; Omani Leacock, Rashad Jules, Armando Lashley

Used Substitutes: Nadre Butcher, Ackeel Applewhaite, Keon Atkins, Tajio James