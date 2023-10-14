Tridents coach states difference in quality too wide to compete. Loop Barbados

Coach of the Barbados men’s football team Orlando da Costa has highlighted a lack of player quality as the primary reason for Barbados’ recent defeat in the Concacaf Nation League.

The Tridents were defeated by the Dominican Republic 5-0 last Friday night at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf.

It was the third defeat in as many matches and the second one at home for the Tridents, who are now at the bottom of Group B of League B, with zero points, three goals scored and 13 conceded: the worst goal average throughout league.

“We have one detail I cannot control”

Coach da costa, visibly unsettled during the press conference, praised the visitors, and signaled out some key differences between the teams, which made the result seem like a simple formality.

“It’s simple. All of their players play overseas, play in the Premier League, the Premier League in the Dominican Republic is a professional [league].

As you saw on the pitch, the players have more intensity, better fitness condition.

About my team. I feel we did everything to score, to defend, but you know when you play a better team, we must be humble to say congratulations to the other team.”

Dominican Republic forward Dorny Romero (center) receives the ball between Barbados defenders Krystian Pearce (left) and Ramon Griffith. (photo courtesy: vavel.com)

The Portuguese tactician indicated he is seeing improvement in the efforts of the players and his technical team is giving all with their knowledge, skills, and efforts to improve the team, however, there is one area that they are unable to mend.

“We have one detail I cannot control.

We start always conceding goals in the first minutes and when you don’t have one team with too much quality, but the commitment, they have organization, but in small details and small mistakes, from opponents who are another quality, they take advantage very early.

Today we conceded a goal in six minutes, after second goal in 20 minutes and you suffered the third goal in 45 minutes, so finish the game”, said da Costa.

Tridents center back Krystian “Chief” Pearce agreed with his coach and identified a lack of confidence as the reason for the disappointing performances and poor results.

“I don’t think we lack desire; I think everyone out there is trying their hardest. I think it’s more a lack of confidence.

As coach said, we conceded a lot of goals early and when you concede early sometimes it can affect the boys, as well as scoring early can give everyone a lift. So, you saw when we equalized early versus Montserrat it gave us a lot of confidence to go again”, said Pearce.

Barbados has three more matches remaining in this seasons Concacaf Nation League and where the original objective was promotion to League A, that has quickly shifted to the other extreme, survival in League B.

Coach da Costa said football is an unpredictable game and with nine points to grab, he will be going all out to get them.

Pearce believes the main ingredient to securing his team’s League B status is preventing goals, especially early in the game.

Dominican Republic goal scorers Dorny Romero (left) and Edarlyn Reyes celebrate one of their five goals versus Barbados. (photo courtesy: Concacaf)

The next encounter for the Tridents will be a rematch with the Dominican Republic tomorrow at 8 pm at the Estadio Polideportivo Moca and Livingston FC defender Luiyi De Lucas plans to foil Pearce’s plans and replicate their performance from last Friday evening.

De Lucas expressed humility and respect during his post-match press conference while stating he was grateful for the victory and the number of goals scored, as they hunt down top spot with Nicaragua who are three points ahead, however he said the Dominican Republic do not plan to be generous host as their opponents were.

Head Coach of the Dominican Republic Marcelo Neveleff (left) and defender Luiyi De Lucas.

“We want to stay humble, to respect Barbados and try to go step by step, try to score early like we did today and try to continue with the same performance,” said De Lucas.

Head Coach of the Dominican Republic Marcelo Neveleff was full of praise for his players, who he believes is paving a new path for Dominican football.

“I believe the team was doing a great job.

It was very important for me that we kept the zero [clean sheet], so I was trying to organize us defensively, because these guys know they needed to score a lot of goals to keep up with Nicaragua, so at times they were just looking forward and we were not preventing the number 10 Gale from getting the ball and we know that he was going to be a big part of the team going into the match.

They [Dominican players] did a great job and I have to congratulate my players, because for the whole 90 minutes they played with intensity, and I think we are changing the way we play football in our country and these boys are leading that”, said Neveleff.