Trident ID to be used as proof of address Loop Barbados

Barbadians will soon be able to use their pinned Trident ID card as a proof of address when doing transactions.

Chief Elector Officer of the Electoral and Boundaries Commission (EBC), Angela Taylor, explained this was one of the reasons why persons were being encouraged to pin the new Trident ID card.

Speaking during a media briefing today, Taylor said while the ID card was presently used as a proof of identity, efforts were under way for it to be also used as a proof of address.

She explained that there was information on each registrant printed on the card, and additional data contained in the chip of the ID card that was pin protected.

“Your address, contact information, voting status and other information are on the chip. In order for persons to see the address, you would have to give access and permission via your PIN for the persons who are reading your card to provide…access to your address,” she explained.

Taylor added that after the service provider places the ID card in their card reader, the cardholder would then enter the four-digit PIN to allow access to the information.

“It would save you considerably, especially persons who don’t have bills in their name. It is important to pin the card so you can access goods and services and provide access to information not printed on the card,” she said.

Meanwhile, Manager of Information Systems, Kenroy Roach, noted that it was hoped the concept of digital services and providing remote verification and authentication would become a norm in Barbados.

“Be advised that between now and the end of the year, we will be launching our developer portal, which would inform persons about the requirements to register if they want to overhaul their business and integrate, so they can also read the PIN protected side of the card and the information,” he said, noting that it would be launched by December, and entities should start preparing.

However, Roach stressed that the process would not be rushed, as it was important to manage the process. “We don’t just want to put something out there. We want to make sure that we can support it, that it is reliable and sustainable. We want to ensure that everyone trusts the assurance levels that we offer,” he said.

Roach noted that several other initiatives would be rolled out in the coming months, as the EBC transition from phase to phase. That, he said, would include the validation of addresses that will start next year, in accordance with the Barbados Identity Management Act.

Come Monday, September 25, members of the public who have not yet pinned their Trident ID cards will be able to do so at the EBC’s office at Warrens Tower II, Warrens, St Michael, and at 14 post offices across the island, as well as at four locations of the Barbados Transport Board. Residents are encouraged to pin their identification cards.