Trident ID card registration to commence from June 27 | Loop Barbados

Government is rolling out new national identification cards – the Trident ID card – at the end of this month.

The Electoral and Boundaries Commission (EBC) will commence registration on Monday, June 27.

The public is advised that the EBC will conduct a registration testing/pilot exercise over the period June 13 to 24, when it will be registering public officers only.

The pilot phase will be used to iron out any initial problems and assist in providing a seamless registration system to the public.

In preparation for the rollout of the new ID card, the EBC office, which is located at Warrens Tower II, Warrens, St Michael, will not be accepting new registrations, from today to Friday, June 24.

However, the collection of any outstanding current ID cards will be facilitated until Friday, June 17.

Registration for the new ID card will be conducted alphabetically and the public will be informed of the dates for registration.

For additional information or any emergencies, persons may call the Electoral Office at 535-4800 or 535-4853.