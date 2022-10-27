Trident ID card registration at centres ends October 29 Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Trident ID card registration at centres ends October 29 Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Trident ID card registration at centres ends October 29

Wotton FC and Deacons FC move into the last eight of BFA Republic Cup

A Mother’s plea: One asked for leniency, the other for help

BCC receives generous book donation from Japan Embassy

Rihanna to drop new music on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack

Corey Lane ready to take action to prevent crime

24 days to go: The 2022 FIFA World Cup -Team Argentina

OBL-FIT race for top spot heats up

Roger Sealy escapes police custody

Corey Lane sworn in as Minister of State in Office of Attorney General

Thursday Oct 27

28?C
Barbados News
Loop News

24 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Electoral Department advises the public that registration for the Trident ID card will come to an end at the 13 registration centres across the island, this Saturday October 29.

Effective Monday, October 31, registration services will be available only at the Electoral Department Warrens Tower II, Warrens, St. Michael, or via the online portal at trident.gov.bb. However, collection of the Trident ID card will continue from the 13 centres.

Persons are reminded that if they do not receive a call informing them that their card is ready for collection, they should telephone 536-2343 or 535-4800 before visiting the collection centre.

The centres will be open, Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 5 pm. A list of collection centres and additional information may be obtained at trident.gov.bb.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Trident ID card registration at centres ends October 29

Sport

Wotton FC and Deacons FC move into the last eight of BFA Republic Cup

Community

A Mother’s plea: One asked for leniency, the other for help

More From

Barbados News

Roger Sealy escapes police custody

Members of the public are reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons

Caribbean News

Ye kicked out of Skechers’ headquarters in California

See also

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West was escorted out of the California-based headquarters of athletic shoemaker Skechers after he showed up unannounced Wednesday, a day after Adidas ended its part

Barbados News

Update: Garnes charged with indecent assault, granted $10, 000 bail

Samuel Garnes is set to reappear at the District D Magistrate’s Court on February 15, 2023

World News

Afraid of needles? China using inhalable COVID-19 vaccine

The Chinese city of Shanghai started administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in what appears to be a world first.
The vaccine, a mist that is sucked in through the mouth, is being

Community

A Mother’s plea: One asked for leniency, the other for help

Two mothers break the norm and spoke up for their sons in the courtroom

Barbados News

Update: Duo charged with murder of Devitus Chase on remand

Chase’s body was found with chop wounds on October 21