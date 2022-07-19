Trident card includes disability status | Loop Barbados

Government has announced that persons with disabilities may have the word “Disability” printed on their Trident ID Card, as this will facilitate access to services specific to this group.

In order to have the word “Disability” printed on the ID card, persons must be registered with the National Disabilities Unit (NDU) at ‘Maxwelton’ Lower Collymore Rock, St Michael.

At the NDU, (if you are not already registered or do not have a visible disability, like an amputation), you will be issued with a Medical Registration Form to be completed by a medical practitioner. This form may also be completed by the doctor, online by clicking here .

The completed physical form must be returned to the NDU between 9 am and 3 pm, Monday to Friday, or scanned and emailed to [email protected]bados.gov.bb, for receipt of a Certificate of Disability.

When registering for the Trident ID Card online, the Certificate of Disability mustbe uploaded. The Certificate of Disability must be presented when registering for the ID card at a registration centre.

Persons not yet in receipt of the Certificate of Disability may register for the Trident ID card at a registration centre but must inform the Registration Officer of the wish to have the word “Disability” printed on their Trident ID card, and must thereafter register with the NDU, so that the Electoral Department can access the information from the NDU.

The Medical Registration Form may be collected from the registration centre.

Persons with disabilities who have already registered and did not request to have the word “Disability” printed on their Trident ID card, but now wish to have it displayed must immediately inform the Electoral Department at 536-2343.

For further information, they may contact the National Disabilities Unit at 535-3600, or email [email protected] or [email protected].