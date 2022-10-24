Trial date set: Farmer gets full disclosure as he faces assault charge Loop Barbados

At 11:25 am, today, October 24, Omar Wade was handed an envelope with the case files prepared by the State and given a date for his trial to start.

Out of the five ongoing cases which went before Magistrate Deidre McKenna in the Oistins Magistrate’s Court today, Wade’s case was the only one in which the accused was served with full disclosure. Magistrate McKenna told Wade, “So we can start trial on next date.”

The prosecutor served him with the disclosure.

Wade was advised to check the documents first, then he signed them.

Magistrate McKenna explained to the 33-year-old farmer of Kingsland, Christ Church, that on the trial date he is to “walk with your witnesses”. And she explained that the disclosure is essentially the State’s case against him. So he now has the documents in-hand which will allow him to “proper prepare for trial”.

Wade is facing a charge of unlawfully assaulting a woman on May 25, 2021. He pleaded not guilty on June 15, 2021, and was ordered to stay away from the complainant.

The case is now adjourned for trial on February 13, 2023.