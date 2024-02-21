Treat mental health in schools seriously, appeals Dujon Loop Barbados

The mental health of students, teaching and non-teaching staff at schools needs to be taken more seriously by the officials in the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training.

On Friday, there was an incident at Good Shepherd Primary School which brought teaching to a screeching halt. Police were summoned and the school was closed. One teacher was suspended pending a meeting with ministry officials. Teachers were scheduled to return to school on Monday for counselling, but the school was reopened for students as well. School ended prematurely at noon on Monday.

The Minister of Education and the Chief must commit themselves to addressing these concerns

Today, Tuesday, February 20, Democratic Labour Party (DLP) Shadow Minister for Education, Felicia Dujon, has expressed profound concerns regarding the leadership of the Ministry of Education and the urgent need for improved mental health support for both teachers and students. Dujon has emphasised the seriousness of the situation and expects the Ministry to take prompt and decisive action in response.

On the heels of how the Good Shepherd situation was ‘mishandled’, Dujon has highlighted the inadequacy of mental health support, particularly criticising the decision to resume classes on the same day as scheduled counselling sessions for teachers. She said, “This demonstrates a failure to prioritise the mental well-being of educators and underscores the need for urgent attention to this issue.”

Recognising the critical importance of mental health in the education sector, particularly in light of recent events, Dujon advocates for the Minister of Education and the Chief Education Officer to create a nurturing and supportive environment. She emphasised the importance of swiftly implementing appropriate measures to ensure adequate support during this challenging period.

Additionally, Dujon has voiced concerns about the potential impact of traumatic experiences on children and stresses the responsibility of the Ministry and the Education Chief to ensure effective resources and strategies are in place to address the emotional needs of students.

Furthermore, Dujon has expressed dissatisfaction with the current response to staffing issues during counselling sessions, calling for proactive measures to address staffing shortages while maintaining continuity in education and prioritising the well-being of educators and students.

Solutions are available

In response to these concerns, the Shadow Minister proposes three immediate solutions. Firstly, she called for the implementing a comprehensive mental health support plan tailored for educators and students affected by recent traumatic events, including additional counseling sessions, group therapy sessions, mental health education, and collaboration with mental health professionals and organisations.

Her second suggestion is addressing staffing concerns by immediately hiring additional education officers, teaching assistants, and counselors, expediting recruitment processes, allocating funds and resources specifically for mental health support services, and implementing a flexible scheduling system.

And thirdly, Dujon wants to see the incorporating of trauma-informed practices into the school curriculum and daily routines, including training teachers and school staff, implementing restorative justice practices, and creating designated safe spaces within schools.

Dujon reiterated, “The Minister of Education and the Chief must commit themselves to addressing these concerns and ensuring that adequate mental health support is provided to educators and students”.

Additionally, the Children’s Rights Advocate emphasised the need for timely communication with parents in the event of school disruptions, emphasizing that delayed notifications are perceived as callous and insensitive. She also called for the President of the Barbados Parent-Teacher Association to step up and speak up on behalf of her charges on these pertinent issues. Dujon challenged that that Association has been too quiet while these challenges plague the education system.

Dujon affirmed that the Democratic Labour Party stands with students, teachers, and parents in this matter and hopes that the Ministry upholds its responsibility, as enshrined in the Education Act, to safeguard the safety of students and teachers.