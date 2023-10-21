Travellers to Barbados welcomed with ‘Bajan Glory’ Loop Barbados

Barbados is the place that invented rum and straight off the jumbo jet, a sweet cocktail was placed in the hands of travellers arriving on island this Barbados Food and Rum weekend.

On Friday, October 19, 2023, at the Grantley Adams International Airport it was no regular day by the arrivals gate.

The notes of steelpan played by the Bajan Deja Vu female-duo Band brought smiles to faces and wines to hips, while Barbados Food and Rum Ambassador and mixologist Shane McClean concocted his ‘Bajan Glory’ in a cup, which had some travellers sneaking back for more.

Chatting with Loop about his concoction, Shane said:

“Bajan Glory has in Mango nectar, Cocao n coconut Syrup, Orange Bitters, Lime Juice and Aged Rum.”

Asked why this mix for this occasion, he explained, “I created this beverage to welcome visitors to the island in the warmest way. Mango to give tropical appeal, coconut comes to mind when thinking of the beach. We are the birthplace of rum so only a fine one was used. Cocao and orange create harmony among all the other flavours.”

Seeing people with two and three cups exiting the arrivals, we asked Shane what responses did the tourists and locals give him on the side. “Amazing, wow, incredible. They couldn’t get enough.”

On the cards for the 2023 Food and Rum Festival, a challenge to his creativity that he welcomes annually, with 12 years experience under his belt, he said Festival patrons this weekend can expect “to be blown away with an unexpected culinary experience.”

Liquid Gold headliner, here as part of her 21:The World Tour, Ayra Starr also enjoyed Bajan Glory as she arrived on island. The Nigerian afrobeats singer too sipped on the Glory and did a little dance as the pannists played soca and some of her track ‘Rush’.