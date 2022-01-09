Travellers reminded to familiarise themselves with travel protocols | Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is aware of the social media post which is being circulated regarding congestion in the arrival area of the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) yesterday.

As the new protocols which came into effect January 7, 2022 have indicated, travellers are permitted to enter Barbados with:

A valid negative Standard Real-Time (RT) PCR COVID-19 test, done within three days prior to arrival using a nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal swab, or

A valid negative Rapid PCR COVID-19 test, one day prior to arrival using a nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal swab

Unfortunately, on the day in question, several passengers arrived with a negative Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for COVID-19 which is not the accepted test for entry into this island. These persons who came in with the RAT were required to have a repeat test, using a PCR test, on arrival. The number of persons presenting with the incorrect tests exceeded 300 and this occurred during a full flight schedule at peak time (2 pm until 6 pm) leading to the congestion in the arrival area.

The Ministry advises the public, once again, to familiarise themselves with the Barbados Travel Protocols which may be accessed at https://www.visitbarbados.org/covid-19-travel-guidelines-2022.

The Ministry has mobilised additional resources to handle this matter and will continue to monitor the situation and act accordingly.